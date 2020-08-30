McCollum will require 6-to-8 weeks of rest, rehab and recovery but won't undergo surgery on his back, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

The 28-year-old never missed a game while in the NBA bubble, despite the fact he's been dealing with an L3 vertebral transverse process fracture in his back for most of August. McCollum did all he could during Saturday's Game 5 against the Lakers with 36 points (13-25 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-8FT), seven assists, six boards, and one steal in 46 minutes, but it wasn't enough to keep the Trail Blazers' season alive in the absence of Damien Lillard (knee). If all goes well in his recovery, McCollum should be fully cleared by the start of November.