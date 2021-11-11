Zeller had just two points (0-2 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 119-109 loss to Phoenix.

Zeller played just 13 minutes despite the fact Jusuf Nurkic was in foul trouble from the get-go. After arriving in Portland this season, Zeller has been nothing more than a placeholder and even then, his role is barely noticeable. Unless you are really desperate for rebounds, he can safely be left on the waiver wire.