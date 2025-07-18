Carton registered 15 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 27 minutes during Thursday's 102-83 Summer League win over the Rockets.

Carton looked calculated on the offensive end for a second straight appearance, as he also put together an impressive final line during Tuesday's exhibition against New Orleans. He'll aim to keep this momentum rolling into the final weekend of Summer League with the hope of earning himself an NBA opportunity with Portland or elsewhere.