Banton is questionable for Thursday's game against the Jazz with a left hip contusion.

Banton is back on the Trail Blazers' injury report with a left contusion, which had already kept him out for two games. It is worth noting that same hip contusion did not stop him from playing the Blazers' previous game at Dallas, where he logged three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 FT, 0-2 3Pt), three assists and one rebound on Monday.