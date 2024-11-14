Banton registered 13 points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 106-98 victory over Minnesota.

Banton has now posted double-digit points in seven of his last eight appearances. The 25-year-old guard has also recorded at least one steal and one block in four of those games, including Wednesday's win over Minnesota.