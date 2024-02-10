Banton (recently traded) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Pelicans.

After being acquired from the Celtics on Thursday, Banton looks like he'll be available to make his Trail Blazers debut two days later. Banton projects to be outside of the Portland rotation when the Trail Blazers have close to their full complement of guards available, but he could be needed to fill some minutes out of the backcourt Saturday with Shaedon Sharpe (abdomen) and Anfernee Simons (ankle) ruled out and Malcolm Brogdon (illness) and Scott Henderson (foot) listed as questionable.