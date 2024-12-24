Banton (hip) is available for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Banton will return after a two-game absence, and he should add another scoring threat off the bench for the Blazers. Even though he doesn't play enough to be a reliable fantasy option in most formats, Banton averages 9.8 points while logging just 16.7 minutes per contest.