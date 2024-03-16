Banton is not in the starting lineup to face the Pelicans on Saturday
Banton will head back to the bench with the return of Anfernee Simons. He's averaging just 4.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game when playing off the bench, so his fantasy upside certainly takes a hit if he's not starting.
