Banton (hip) tallied two points (1-4 FG) and one rebound across five minutes in Thursday's 114-106 loss to the Lakers.

Back in action after missing the previous three games with a left hip contusion, Banton held only a minor role in the Portland rotation. With the Trail Blazers leaning more heavily into Scoot Henderson on the second unit lately, Banton looks as though he'll become a lesser priority after averaging 16.5 minutes per game in 25 appearances prior to missing time with the hip injury.