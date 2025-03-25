Banton is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers due to illness.
Banton isn't a consistent contributor for the Blazers, so his availability shouldn't have much of an impact on the club's rotation. The team will likely wait to see how he fares in shootaround and warmups before issuing another update on his status for Tuesday.
