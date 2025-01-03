Banton (hip) is available for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Banton will return to action Thursday after missing his team's last three matchups due to a left hip contusion. He's averaging 7.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in his last five appearances, all off the bench.
