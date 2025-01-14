Banton (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nets.

Banton has been a mainstay on the injury report of late, as he has appeared in only five outings since Dec. 19. The 25-year-old has played in three consecutive contests following a two-game absence due to a left hip contusion, during which he has averaged 3.0 points and 2.0 assists in 12.0 minutes per game. If Banton is sidelined against Brooklyn, Scoot Henderson will likely see a bump in minutes.