Banton is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Minnesota.
Banton can be a source of microwave buckets, so he has a chance for a moderately high-usage performance Monday, albeit against a tough Minnesota defense. Banton, Anfernee Simons, Ashton Hagans and Kris Murray are the cast of ballhandlers active for Portland.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Pops for season-high 19 in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Shows up with 16 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Available Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Traded to Portland•
-
Celtics' Dalano Banton: Recalled to Boston•
-
Celtics' Dalano Banton: Back with Boston•