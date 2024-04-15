Banton racked up 17 points (6-26 FG, 0-15 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 39 minutes before getting ejected from Sunday's 121-82 loss to the Kings.

Banton came back to earth in the final game of the season, but there's no denying his prolific stat lines in the closing weeks of the season. Portland has a $2.2M team option for next season, snd his standout play may compel the organization to pick it up.