Banton racked up four points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and two steals across 15 minutes during Wednesday's 119-100 win over the Pelicans.

Banton's 15 minutes played during Wednesday's blowout win were his most in a game since Dec. 8. However, the 27-year-old guard isn't a consistent part of Portland's rotation, appearing in just three of the team's last 10 outings.