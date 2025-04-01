Banton will start at point guard in Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Anfernee Simons is out with a forearm injury Tuesday, allowing Banton to draw his first start of the season at the one. Banton made eight starts late last season for the Trail Blazers, and he averaged an impressive 19.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 35.6 minutes as a member of the first unit. Fantasy managers should treat the 2021 second-rounder as a strong plug-and-play option against Atlanta.