Banton ended with 20 points (8-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals across 12 minutes during Monday's 118-100 win over New Orleans.

Banton delivered explosive offense off the bench for the Trail Blazers, needing just 12 minutes to reach the 20-point plateau while missing just one shot from the field. Banton has been highly efficient for the Blazers since he's scored in double digits in his last three games despite not playing more than 12 minutes in any of them. However, that streak of efficiency is bound to stop at some point. Ultimately, and regardless of how much of a scoring machine he can be, Banton shouldn't have a lot of upside if he's still playing under 15 minutes per contest.