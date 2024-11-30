Banton (knee) is available for Friday's game against Sacramento, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
Banton was initially listed as questionable for Friday's game due to left knee soreness, but the third-year guard will play. Banton would see an uptick in playing time if Scoot Henderson (quadriceps) is unable to play.
