Banton (hip) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against San Antonio.
Banton is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive matchup due to a left hip contusion. If the 25-year-old is sidelined, Scott Henderson will likely see an uptick in playing time.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Won't play Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Iffy for Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Scores 19 points off bench Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Good to go Friday vs. Kings•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Downgraded to questionable Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Scores 11 points in loss•