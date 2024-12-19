Banton is questionable for Thursday's game against the Nuggets due to a left hip contusion.
Banton has been a key rotation piece for the Trail Blazers since the start of November, averaging 11.0 points, 2.9 assists and 2.5 rebounds across 18.4 minutes per game during that stretch. However, he's at risk of missing Thursday's contest due to a bruised quad. If he sits, Rayan Rupert and Kris Murray could see more minutes.
