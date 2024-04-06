Banton ended with 21 points (8-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists over 34 minutes in Friday's 108-102 win over Washington.

Banton did it all for Portland off the bench, leading all bench players in scoring and rebounds while leading the Trail Blazers in assists in extended time on the second unit. Banton posted his second game of the season with eight or more assists, tallying his seventh game with at least five rebounds and five assists. He has now surpassed the 20-point mark in seven contests, including in four of his last six appearances.