Banton ended with eight points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and four assists over 22 minutes during Monday's 121-99 loss to the Celtics.

Banton's minute share was solid, although his offensive output underwhelmed. Banton playing behind developmental priority Scoot Henderson and offensive stabilizers in Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant and Deandre Ayton represents too many mouths to feed in Portland. However, Banton has streaming credibility when any of the aforementioned cast are unavailable for Portland moving forward.