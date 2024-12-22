Banton (hip) is out for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Banton will miss a second straight game due to a left hip contusion. Even though he's not a regular starter, the Blazers will miss Banton's scoring contributions off the bench. The four-year veteran is averaging 9.8 points despite playing just 16.7 minutes per game. His next chance to play will come against the Mavericks on Monday.
