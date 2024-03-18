Banton won't start Monday's game against the Bulls, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson will start in the backcourt Monday, sending Banton to a reserve role. Banton has been productive over his last 10 games (seven starts), averaging 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals-plus-blocks in 30.0 minutes per game.