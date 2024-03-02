Banton finished Friday's 122-92 victory over the Grizzlies with 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 20 minutes off the bench.

The third-year guard delivered a season-best scoring effort as he continues to handle a significant role in Portland's injury-ravaged backcourt. With Scoot Henderson (thigh), Shaedon Sharpe (abdomen) and Malcolm Brogdon (elbow) all sidelined, Banton has played 20-plus minutes in four of the last seven games and scored in double digits each time. Until some of the team's other guards can return, the 24-year-old could have some DFS appeal.