Banton had 25 points (9-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one block across 42 minutes during Saturday's 128-118 overtime victory over the Raptors.

Banton followed up his superior 30-point outing against Houston with another big total. Banton hit these numbers thanks to nine three-pointers over the last two games. After failing to catch on in Toronto and Boston, the Nebraska product has found opportunity amid Portland's decimated backcourt. His tenure in the starting lineup may be short-lived with the recent return of Scoot Henderson, but he's played well enough to justify an increase in minutes.