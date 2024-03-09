Banton supplied 30 points (10-27 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes during Friday's 123-107 loss to the Rockets.

Banton led all players in Friday's contest in scoring while connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three and recording a new season high in scoring in a losing effort. Banton put forth a well-rounded performance, ending two rebounds shy of a double-double to go along with a handful of assists to lead Portland. Banton, who crossed the 20-point mark for the first time this season, has recorded at least 15 points in four games, including in three of his last five outings.