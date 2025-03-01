Banton amassed 23 points (8-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes during Friday's 121-102 victory over the Nets.

Banton tied his season high with 23 points and set a new season best with eight rebounds, providing a spark off the bench Friday. He stepped into a larger role in the absences of both Deni Avdija (quad) and Jerami Grant (knee), so Banton could have a hard time replicating this performance when the Trail Blazers are healthier. Fantasy managers should consider taking a wait-and-see approach before looking to add Banton from waiver wires, as the 25-year-old guard hasn't been a stable member of the rotation this season.