Banton (hip) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers.
Banton has missed four of the Blazers' last five games due to a left hip contusion. Kris Murray and Scoot Henderson would continue to see extended minutes off the bench if Banton were to be ruled out for Monday's contest.
