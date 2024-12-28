Banton (hip) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Dallas.
Banton has been sidelined for three of the Blazers' last four games due to a left hip contusion, which could prevent him from playing in Saturday's contest. Banton is averaging 16.5 minutes per game off the bench this season, and his recent absence has resulted in increased playing time for fellow reserves Scoot Henderson and Kris Murray.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Won't play Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Added to injury report•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Three points, three assists in return•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Available to play Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Questionable for Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Not playing vs. San Antonio•