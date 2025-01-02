Banton (hip) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
A left hip contusion has forced Banton to miss the Trail Blazers' last three games. Prior to the injury, Banton was averaging 9.5 points, 2.6 assists and 2.2 rebounds over 16.5 minutes per game.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Remains out Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Questionable to face Sixers•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Questionable to play Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Won't play Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Added to injury report•