Banton (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the 76ers, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Banton will miss his third consecutive outing due to a left hip contusion, and his next chance to return will come Thursday against the Lakers. With the 25-year-old sidelined, Scoot Henderson should see a slight bump in minutes.

