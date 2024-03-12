Banton will come off the bench with Scoot Henderson rejoining the starting lineup Monday versus Boston.
Banton's run as a starter showcased his bucket-getting prowess, as the 24-year-old delivered a four-game stretch of 21.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 19.0 shots in 35.5 minutes a night. Monday will represent a litmus test for his post-breakout workload off the bench.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Posts another excellent number•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Posts season high as top scorer•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Scores 18 points in defeat Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Draws start Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Pops for season-high 19 in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Shows up with 16 points in loss•