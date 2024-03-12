Banton will come off the bench with Scoot Henderson rejoining the starting lineup Monday versus Boston.

Banton's run as a starter showcased his bucket-getting prowess, as the 24-year-old delivered a four-game stretch of 21.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 19.0 shots in 35.5 minutes a night. Monday will represent a litmus test for his post-breakout workload off the bench.