Banton is in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Hawks, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Banton will replace Scoot Henderson in the starting lineup Wednesday. Banton is averaging 18.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 32.2 minutes across his previous five starts this season.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Modest production Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Returns to bench Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Posts another excellent number•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Posts season high as top scorer•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Scores 18 points in defeat Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Draws start Monday•