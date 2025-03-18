Banton produced zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, five assists, one block and three steals in 20 minutes during Monday's 112-97 victory over the Wizards.

Toumani Camara (calf) and Jerami Grant (knee) were both sidelined, but Banton wasn't able to capitalize on his extra minutes. Meanwhile, Matisse Thybulle and Kris Murray both had strong showings for the Trail Blazers, meaning fantasy managers in need of a streamer should look their way first.