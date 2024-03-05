Banton amassed 18 points (7-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Monday's 119-114 loss to the Timberwolves.

Banton earned a spot start Monday as the Trail Blazers were missing several key contributors, and he took advantage of the chance to produce a decent stat line. It's safe to say Banton is going through his most productive stretch of the season, as he has scored in double digits in six of his last nine appearances, including his previous three contests. However, the fact that he's also averaging 18.8 minutes per game in that span suggests he doesn't carry a lot of upside in most formats.