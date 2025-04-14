Banton accumulated 23 points (8-22 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 109-81 victory over the Lakers.

Banton finished the regular season in a starting role due to the absence of several other regulars in the rotation, but the former Nebraska standout made the most of the opportunity. He scored in double figures in six of his last seven starts, a stretch in which he averaged 16.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.0 blocks per game, although the efficiency was lacking since he made only 33.6 percent of his shots and 22.2 percent of his treys.