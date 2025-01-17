Banton logged 23 points (7-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 25 minutes during Thursday's 118-89 loss to the Clippers.

Banton led the way for the Trail Blazers in scoring despite coming off the bench, and it's not uncommon to see him have these scoring outbursts despite his role. He tied his season-high scoring mark with his 23-point display, and it was also his 15th game with 10 or more points despite being limited exclusively to a bench role.