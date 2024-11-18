Banton supplied 23 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 win over the Hawks.

Banton posted his best scoring output of the season in this win over the Hawks and continued his solid stretch of play, as he's scored in double digits coming off the bench in all but one of his nine November appearances. He's averaging 13.3 points, 3.0 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game in that span.