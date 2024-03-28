Banton registered 31 points (13-23 FG, 5-11 3Pt), five rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 120-106 loss to the Hawks.

Banton posted his best scoring mark of the campaign, and he also extended his impressive stretch of games with double-digit points to nine despite coming off the bench in the last six. Banton is averaging 18.8 points per game in that nine-game stretch, and he'll aim to keep that run alive when facing the Heat on Friday.