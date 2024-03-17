Banton closed with 28 points (10-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one block over 42 minutes during Saturday's 126-107 loss to the Pelicans.

Banton continues to impress, playing a much larger role than anyone could have envisaged, even a month ago. He has scored double-digits in nine of the past 10 games, three of those performances landing at least 25 points. While there is no guarantee this sticks moving forward, Banton needs to be rostered right now, even in standard leagues.