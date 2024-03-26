Banton accumulated 28 points (11-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal over 39 minutes during Monday's 110-92 loss to Houston.

Banton has been one of the top performers in recent weeks for a struggling Blazers team, and while a bench role might limit his upside, he seems to be thriving as a scoring option for Portland. He has scored in double digits in all but one of his 15 appearances this month (seven starts), averaging 17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in that span.