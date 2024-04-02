Banton registered 26 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and three steals across 35 minutes during Monday's 104-103 loss to Orlando.

Banton has been on fire in recent weeks and is thriving in a bench role, as he's been the leading scorer of the second unit by a sizable margin. He's even led the entire Portland squad in points in a fair share of games over the last few weeks, as he's ending the campaign on a strong note and making a strong name for himself, as his current deal includes a $2.2 million team option for 2024-25. Banton is averaging 18.8 points per game across his last 11 outings.