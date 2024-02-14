Banton totaled 16 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-10 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 121-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

Blanton had his best scoring total of the season in the loss and has logged more than 20 minutes for two consecutive games. The Nebraska product failed to catch on in Toronto and Boston, but he's finds himself in the best possible position with a team focused on a youth-based rebuild. Blanton isn't relevant as a fantasy target yet, but he will see more minutes if Portland's injury-riddled roster continues to be an issue.