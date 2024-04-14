Banton will start at point guard in Sunday's season finale in Sacramento.
With Scoot Henderson (hip) sidelined, Banton will be inserted in the starting lineup. He has averaged 18.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists across 33.1 minutes in eight games as a starter.
