Banton supplied 16 points (6-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and four steals in 42 minutes during Thursday's 105-93 loss to the Knicks.

Banton scored in double digits for the sixth consecutive start, but he struggled badly from the field and needed 20 shots to score 16 points in this one. Banton could remain in a starting role when the Blazers take on the Pelicans on Saturday, and he's averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game when deployed with the first unit.