Banton (hip) finished with three points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists and one rebound across 13 minutes Monday in the Trail Blazers' 132-108 loss to the Mavericks.
Banton had missed the Trail Blazers' previous two games with a left hip contusion. He took back a spot in head coach Chauncey Billups' rotation in his return, but Banton's playing time will likely be limited while all of Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson are available out of the backcourt.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Available to play Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Questionable for Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Not playing vs. San Antonio•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Iffy for Saturday vs. Spurs•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Won't play Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Iffy for Thursday•