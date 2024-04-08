Banton ended with 28 points (11-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 124-107 loss to the Celtics.

Banton led all players in Sunday's contest in scoring while connecting on a team-high-tying trio of threes and leading the Trail Blazers in assists in a near double-double performance. Banton tied a season-high assist mark, also doing so March 27 against Atlanta. He has now recorded 28 or more points in five games this season, all of which have occurred over the last month of the year.