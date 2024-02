Banton was traded from the Celtics to the Trail Blazers on Thursday in exchange for a protected second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Banton was moved back and forth between the G League and parent club in recent weeks and was on the fringes of Boston's rotation. He averaged 2.3 points and 1.5 rebounds in 7.1 minutes per game over 24 appearances in the NBA to begin the year and will attempt to carve out a role in Portland.