The Trail Blazers picked up Banton's $2.2 million team option Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Banton will return to Portland after being acquired by the team via trade from the Celtics on Feb. 8. The 24-year-old balled out in his time with the Blazers, during which he averaged 16.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 0.9 steals over 30 regular-season games. Banton could be in for a significant role on a rebuilding team, especially if the Trail Blazers trade away any of their veteran players.